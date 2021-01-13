Brief warm up Thursday

SUMMARY: A brief warmup is on tap for Thursday with highs pushing into the upper 50s. Gusty winds push through Friday ushering cooler air for the weekend. Better rain chances will return by the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds S 3-6 mph.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds SSW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs around 50. Westerly winds 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. Lows in the upper 20s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Cool highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows around 30 Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or two. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Lows around 30 Sunday night.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Lows around freezing Monday night.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Milder 40s for lows Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App