Brighter & Warmer Weekend

WEEKEND: We’ll enjoy more sun as the day goes on Saturday. Highs should top out in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies and warmer mid to upper 70s remain on track for Sunday.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Look for more sun and seasonably mild air. We’re boosted highs into the 70s Monday with upper 70s to around 80 degree temperatures possible again Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: A cold front is possible during this time but the exact timing remains in doubt. There is at least some potential for heavy rain a few strong storms somewhere in the region. We’ll continue to watch it closely during the next few days since Halloween activities Wednesday evening could be impacted.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.