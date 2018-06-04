Bringing Your Voter ID To The Polls

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Voters will head to the polls Tuesday morning for primary elections and the Secretary of State and Circuit Clerks want you to remember to bring your ID.

Voters can use any acceptable government issued photo ID at the polls which includes, a drivers license, passport, military ID or a school issued ID.

- Advertisement -

Poll workers say having your ID ready keeps things moving smoothly for everyone.

“It’s important because it kind of stops the process and upsets some people when they don’t have it and have to go back and get it,” said Teresa Barksdale, Lowndes County Circuit Clerk. “It is a state law that was passed that they have to present their photo ID in order to vote. When the ladies or gentlemen look up your name on the pole book, then that ensures that they have the right person as well.”

Barksdale says if someone doesn’t have an I-D on them they’ll have to fill out an affidavit and bring their photo ID within five days.