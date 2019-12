TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A broken sewer line has closed a street closure in Tupelo.

Jackson Street will be closed from Gloster Street to Robbins Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for repairs.

- Advertisement -

The street will also be closed Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for the city said there is customers in the area without service and that crews are working to restore services.