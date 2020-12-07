BRUCE, MISS. (WCBI) – Merchants in one Calhoun County town are getting into the Christmas spirit by adorning their storefronts for the holidays.

The sounds of Christmas are in the air throughout the Bruce square, and storefronts throughout the town are decorated for Christmas, it’s part of a contest sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

Several times each day, Andy Stepp checks on the Christmas inflatables outside of Stepp Saver Pharmacy.

“These are easy decorations, beats stapling lights and hanging mistletoe, we did blow ups, borrowed some of these from a pharmacist we have working here who was not going to use them this year and we decided we could use them and here we are,” Stepp said.

When the longtime pharmacist and business owner heard about a contest sponsored by the Bruce Chamber of Commerce, asking business owners to decorate their windows and storefronts, he was eager to get involved.

“We’ve had a gloomy year, as everybody knows and this is just a way to help us out and get a little cheer in the air,” Stepp said.

Like many towns and cities across the region, the annual Christmas parade has been cancelled, but the chamber wanted to do something to promote Christmas cheer during a very unusual year.

“We’re just trying to spread some Christmas joy the best we can, everybody is tired of Covid, tired of hearing about Covid and this is just a way to take your family out riding around, and all it’s going to cost you is a little gas.,” said Trina Griffin, with the Bruce Chamber of Commerce.

Each business that decorates will be entered into the contest.

“What do businesses like,? free advertising, that’s the prize. Whoever wins will be drawn out of a hat and get an ad in the Calhoun County Journal,” Griffin said.

There’s still plenty of time for merchants to decorate their store fronts, promote the Christmas spirit and local shopping.

Businesses have until December 18th to decorate their windows or storefronts. A winner will be drawn on the 21st. The business has one year to use their free ad space.