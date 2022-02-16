Bruce residents to decide fate of beer and light wine referendum

If approved, beer and light wine could be sold inside the town limits

BRUCE, MISS. (WCBI) – Voters in one Calhoun County town will soon get to decide whether or not beer and light wine will be sold in convenience stores and restaurants.

Bruce is known as the town where money grows in trees, because of the Weyerhaeuser Lumber Mill. But Mayor Rudy Pope says the town is losing out on potential tax money because people have to go to nearby cities and towns if they want to buy alcohol.

“People that want to drink will drink, they will go wherever they can go to get it,” Mayor Pope said.

Mayor Pope is putting his support behind a referendum that would allow beer and light wine to be sold in restaurants, convenience stores, and grocery stores within the city limits. A special election on the issue is set for March 15th.

“I think it’s a good deal because we’ve been trying to do it for the county for a long time, we couldn’t get enough petitions for the county, I hate to see all our tax dollars going out to the other counties and everything,” Pope said.

It wasn’t too long ago that towns the size of Bruce couldn’t even consider selling alcohol, but legislators in Jackson changed that law.

Mayor Pope believes the vote will be close, but he is confident the referendum will pass.

“A lot of people have come out against it and they’ve let me know, for sure, but I think it will pass actually,” Mayor Pope said.

If the referendum is approved by voters, the board of aldermen will decide specifics, such as the hour’s alcohol can be sold, store signage, and other issues.

Voting will take place in the board room at the Bruce Townhall.