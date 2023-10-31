Bruce Telephone Company brings faster internet to Calhoun County

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – One company has decided to make a much-needed change for its citizens. Bruce Telephone Company has made the internet much faster for the Calhoun community.

CEO of Bruce Telephone Company Christa Alexander said that this change was much needed for the city.

The improvement of the internet allows people to be able to work and learn more efficiently.

“Today, we broke the ground on a fiber construction project and it is a grant project from the NTIA program. We applied back in 2021. So, this has been a long time in the planning and making. But we are grateful to Governor Reeves and Director Doty for giving us the opportunity. And we are pleased to serve the people of Calhoun County with fiber optic high-speed broadband. Which is something that they need to live in the world of today,” said Alexander.

Director of Broadband and Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi Office Sally Doty said that this change was much needed in this area.

“It is so important. I have heard several stories from people here today: anything from home-use telehealth or education to being able to make payroll or billing software out of the houses. So, it’s just very important that we all have faster internet,” said Doty.

State Senator Benjamin Suber said the upgrade has been in the works for a while.

“Bruce Telephone has been in the business for a long time, and they have been laying fiber for more than 10 years. And even prior to getting money from the federal government or from the state, they have always had the will to help our citizens so they could see the future. They could see that they needed it,” said Suber.

The new fiber optic network will reach over 1,000 potential customers in Calhoun County.

