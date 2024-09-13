Bruce woman charged with making threats on Snapchat

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A social media post catches the eye of the F.B.I. and now a Bruce woman is in jail.

Elsie Jo Cavnor was charged with making a terroristic threat.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said Cavnor made a post two years ago on Snapchat that said, “I say we go shoot up a school.”

The F.B.I. was alerted when that post or memory was re-shared by Cavnor September 13.

Calhoun County deputies and Bruce police questioned her and made the arrest.

Pollan said the school was put on alert for a short time out of an abundance of caution.

