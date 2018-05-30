Brutal Summer Heat Builds In.

TODAY: Hot and very humid. High temperatures around 90°, but heat index values in the upper 90s. Scattered pop up showers and storms possible, with the highest rain chance coming in the afternoon. Chance of rain around 40%. Rain chances end around midnight tonight, with lows in the low 70s.

THU/FRI: Hot and humid weather continues to round out the work week. Highs in the low 90s, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Rain chance around 30%. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits for most spots in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop back down into the 70s overnight.

- Advertisement -

SAT/SUN: The brutal heat peaks on Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid 90s with heat index values climbing as high as 105°. Sunday will be a little less extreme, but high temperatures still climb into the low 90s and heat index values will likely be in the upper 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, with a 20% chance of rain Saturday and 30% Sunday.

MON/TUE: Not quite as warm for the start of next week, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and heat index values won’t be too much higher than the actual air temperature. It looks mainly dry to kick off next week, but a rogue downpour cannot be ruled out completely.