Gov. Bryant approves state-takeover of Noxubee County Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Bryant has declared a “State of Emergency” in the Noxubee County School District, approving a state takeover.

In concurrence with the State Board of Education’s recommendation, the governor announced the decision late Wednesday afternoon.

After careful review, I have granted the request from the State Board of Education to declare a state of emergency within Noxubee County School District. pic.twitter.com/aEKtzfIA16 — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) July 25, 2018

Bryant said his decision is “in the best interest of students, and the most effective way to set the district on a path toward academic and financial health.”

The decision comes after a 200 page audit was released, detailing dozens of infractions.

According to the audit, Noxubee County Schools were in serious financial trouble, had consistently poor academic performance and violated serious federal and state laws; to name just a few headlines from their findings.

You can read the report in its entirety below.

