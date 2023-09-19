Building in the cloud coverage

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity levels are continuing to stay lower, but cloud coverage will be filling back in for the middle of the week. Temperatures are sticking to the middle to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Calm and mostly clear again tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: The cloud coverage will be filling back in beginning Wednesday morning. Upper 80s are expected by the afternoon. By late afternoon/early evening, there is a light chance of a few scattered showers across our NE corner. Overnight lows will be slightly warm due to the cloud coverage, in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Middle to upper 80s are going to be continuing. Cloud coverage will be lightly lingering, staying partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s.