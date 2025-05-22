Building the rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances are moving back into the forecast. Time to get the gear back out! Think of indoor plans for your extended weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mild conditions tonight, as extra clouds move in from the NW. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: With heavier cloud coverage and extra moisture moving in, there is an isolated chance for quick moving showers overnight and into Friday morning. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, with sun trying to mix in. High temperatures are going to be in the low to middle 80s, for the end of our week. Overnight lows drop to the middle 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A warm front will be pushing North, across the Magnolia State throughout Saturday. This will aid in the return of warm and moist air across the region. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s by Saturday afternoon. Showers and storms are likely to cut across northern MS, from NW to SE. The Golden Triangle could see these storms around 1PM. Damaging wind and hail will have the highest concern, if they become strong enough. Conditions will lock in place, with the boundary stalling. This will continue the chance for showers and storms through Memorial Day Monday.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chance will maintain throughout the week. High temperatures will stick to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy, in the low to middle 60s.