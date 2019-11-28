Bulldog & Rebel fans talk Thanksgiving tailgate at Egg Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Tailgating in the Junction is a tradition like no other, but when you add Thanksgiving and the Egg Bowl to the mix, traditions collide.

Everyone knows about Saturday’s in the Junction, but do you know about the Thanksgiving tradition? The annual battle for the golden egg.

If you’re from Mississippi, you do. Many folks spent Thursday morning setting up their tents. Instead of traditional tailgating foods, it was a Thanksgiving feast.

“We started this years ago and it just kind of makes it seem like Thanksgiving even though you’re on campus, it just puts it apart from a different tailgate. It’s a family ordeal at State,” said Renea Rhodes.

You have some people who are here for the game, but some believe that the game being on Thanksgiving adds a little more to the rivalry.

“Well it’s always been a good rivalry. I mean it makes it fun. I’m not so biased I’m not hatred but I think it’s going to be a really good game,” said Jonathan Mangum.