Burglary call leads to drug arrests in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A burglary call in Carroll County got deputies more than they bargained for.

Carroll County deputies were called to a home in North Carrollton for a reported burglary. They quickly identified two suspects.

A short time later, the suspects were spotted in a vehicle near the scene and deputies conducted a traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up a gun, items that had been reported stolen from the home, and drugs.

Deputies arrested Charles Raymond Jordan of North Carrollton and Hunter Rye Robertson of Coila.

Jordan was charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Robertson was charged with burglary.

Both men were in the Carroll Montgomery County Regional Jail.

