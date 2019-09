STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A burn ban is currently in effect in Starkville.

The ban includes all outside burning except for grills.

If you were issued a burn permit within the last week, the city said it will honor the permit again free of charge when the ban is lifted.

Burning while under the ban can lead to over $500 in fines, plus any costs incurred by the city.

The ban is in effect until further notice.