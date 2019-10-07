Burn ban still in place despite recent rain

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After weeks of drought, it has finally rained in several parts of our viewing area.

Although the rain is a good thing, the state remains under a burn ban.

“No that’s not enough. Won’t take it long to dry that up, and also, it’s still a hazard,” said Webster Couty Fire Coordinator Barry Rushing.

Rushing wants to remind residents that the burn ban is still in place state-wide, even after recent rain.

“The whole state is under a burn ban at this time. Although we got some rain, the Governor declared a burn ban, and it won’t be lifted until he does it,” said Rushing.

Experts said they fear people will assume the ban has been lifted because of the storm.

“I just don’t want people to think that we had rain and now it’s okay to burn. A little bit of rain is a little false sense of security, we really need a lot more. And we will tend to get soaked in the wintertime around to Earth lots and lots of rain. The Fall is usually our driest time of the year. Case in point this year,” said WCBI Chief Meteorologist Keith Gibson.

“I’m sure that people in a couple of days will think it’s ok that we got some rain and that it will be ok to burn, so please be careful and not burn,” said Rushing.

Even though an incoming cold front may bring more moisture in the air, it could also bring strong winds.

“We will have probably a series of what we call fall cold fronts. It will have rain chances with them, but the air behind it will be pretty dry. So, that is not conducive to the wildfire situation. So the dryer the air that comes out in here, the more of a problem we’re going to have. Even though it could be cooler, it’s still going to be pretty dry,” said Gibson.

Regardless of what the weather may bring, you still need to exercise a little bit of patience.

“Any outside burning is prohibited at this time. Any open flame, anything outside, the Governor has declared a burn ban, so the Governor will have to lift it,” said Rushing.

“We really need a widespread day or two long soaking with several inches of rain. And those are the kind of events we get in the wintertime that can really help to quell some of the dryness we get in the fall,” said Gibson

Rushing said anyone caught burning during the burn ban could face a fine of up to $500.