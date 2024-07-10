Burn ban takes effect in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re planning on doing any outdoor burning in West Point, it will have to wait.

The West Point Board of Selectmen voted to enact a burn ban in the city.

Dry, hot conditions and a lack of rain have increased the danger of fires, even controlled burns, getting out of control.

The burn ban is for those within the city limits only and prohibits all outdoor burning.

It is in effect until further notice.

When conditions improve, Selectmen will revisit the measure.

