Aberdeen rental property owners helping tenants with one month free rent

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Commercial property owners in Aberdeen are doing what they can to help small businesses.

Some owners of rental property in the downtown area have given commercial tenants one month in free rent.

Aberdeen Main Street owns three buildings in the downtown area and decided to forgive one month of rent for its tenants.

Other commercial property owners decided to do the same thing for their tenants, whose businesses have been closed because of COVID-19.

“We started asking and they said, yeah, sure, that’s great, we can help our tenants out, we’ll give a months rent, but one said, you know what, we don’t know how long this will last, but if it helps Aberdeen, we are to help and that is really Aberdeen’s strength,” said Ann Tackett, Manager of Aberdeen Main Street.

This week, some downtown businesses, like ‘The Blue Owl’ have started offering curbside service for customers.