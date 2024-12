CAB and HG deliver goodie baskets to the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Holiday tradition continues in the friendly city.

The Columbus Air Force Base and Honor Guard delivered dozens of baskets full of goodies and fresh fruit to elderly residents in the area.

This is all part of the “Happy Irby fund”, named after George “Happy” Irby.

Some of the volunteers who delivered baskets have been helping with this Christmas tradition for decades.

The AFC and guard delivered over 70 baskets.

