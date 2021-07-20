CAFB airmen will now have a new place to welcome them ‘home’

CAFB, Miss. (WCBI) – Airmen at Columbus Air Force Base now have one-stop-shop to get acclimated to the area.

Base leaders host a ribbon-cutting this morning at a new Welcome Center.

Once the airmen arrive in Lowndes County, they can go to the building to find information about finance, medical, and housing.

CAFB says Military Personnel Flight and Transportation Management Office will also be in the new facility.

The goal of the new Welcome Center is to reduce the stress airmen face when they move, in an efficient way.

“When you move to a new area, obviously, you can get lost. You can get isolated and we don’t want anything like that to set in for our airmen. We want them to feel connected right away,” said Daisy Jones-Brown “As a matter of fact, we reach out even before they get here to avoid the isolation through our sponsorship program to ensure that we have their needs before they get here.”

This is C.A.F.B.’s first welcome center designed specifically for airmen.