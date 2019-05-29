CAFB moves part of training to Golden Triangle Regional Airport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Air Force Base has temporarily moved a portion of its training to Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

More than two dozen T-1 Jayhawk trainer aircraft are operating out of GTR while one of the three runways at the Air Force base is closed for construction.

GTR executive director Mike Hainsey said the temporary move will help the Base keep its pilot training on schedule.

The Air Force flights at GTR will continue through November.

Hainsey said the extra flights should not have any major impact on operations at the airport.