CAFB recognizes Lt. Colonel Richard “Gene” Smith in annual remembrance program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Across the nation, preparations are underway for Memorial Day ceremonies, and in Columbus, the Air Force Base held its annual remembrance program.

This year, the base recognized Lieutenant Colonel Richard “Gene” Smith with a wall unveiling dedicated in his honor.

Lt. Smith was an F-105 pilot from the Magnolia State.

In 1976, he was shot down over North Vietnam during his 33rd combat mission.

He endured nearly 2-thousand days as a Prisoner of War.

Smith was awarded two Silver Stars, the Legion of Merit, and two Purple Hearts for his bravery.

He continued to dedicate his life to the service and served as commander for the 50th Flying Training Squadron and director of the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

Col. James Blech says it’s crucial to remember those who’ve sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

I’m glad that we have a day like Memorial Day. A day when we are able to remember the names of those we lost. There is a big misperception in what it takes to serve this country. The sacrifice that is required of our airmen, but then there is the interpersonal piece of it. People in the audience have lost friends in combat, and remembering them helps make that loss a little bit easier, at least, if not easier, more tolerable as we continue to carry on their legacy and remember their name,” said Col. Blech.

Memorial Day is celebrated the last Monday in may.

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