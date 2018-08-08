Columbus Air Force Base’s T-38’s back in service following accident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Operations have returned to normal for Columbus Air Force Base’s T-38s.

Flying operations were temporarily suspended at the base after three workers were injured when a rear cockpit seat ejected.

A CAFB spokesman says the injured maintenance workers were inspecting the T-38, about 7:45 Tuesday morning.

The plane was on the ground at the time of the incident.

The employees worked for Vertex Aerospace. They were taken to the hospital and later released.

CAFB says temporarily grounding the T-38 was a routine precaution.

An investigation is underway.