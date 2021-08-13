Caledonia High School going virtual for two weeks

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia High School students will move to a virtual format for the next two weeks.

Parents received this letter today, letting them know the school district’s decision to go virtual.

District superintendent Sam Allison says the high school will be on the virtual platform from August 16th thru 27th.

All extracurricular activities are canceled during that time period.

Students will return to campus on August 30th.

Allison tells WCBI they came to the decision based on advice from the state department of health and the department of education.

The school board has issued a district-wide mask mandate effective immediately. The board voted earlier this month to make them optional.