CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is accused of a child sex crime.

31-year-old Bryant Shinn is charged with sexual battery.

Lowndes County deputies were first notified about the alleged crime on August third.

Investigators say the victim is under the age of 12.

After issuing a warrant for Shinn’s arrest, deputies got a tip that he was staying in Columbus.

Shinn is now in the Lowndes County jail awaiting bond.