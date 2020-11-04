Caledonia man dead after traffic accident on Highway 12

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is dead after a Monday evening traffic accident in Lowndes County.

Coroner Greg Merchant says 56-year-old Franklin Wayne Honeycutt died when the 2015 Honda he was riding in lost control, struck a ditch culvert, hit two trees, and overturned in the roadway.

- Advertisement -

The crash happened on Nielson Road near the intersection of Highway 12.

Two other men in the car were airlifted to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and Lowndes County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.