Caledonia volunteer fire station rebuilds after 2022 tornado

The price tag will be about $7,000.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another step is being taken to rebuild a Caledonia volunteer fire station.

Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted to purchase an acre of land next to Station 2 on Caledonia Steens Road.

The price tag will be about $7,000.

Crews were still clearing where the old building once stood.

It was destroyed by a tornado in November 2022.

This past April, supervisors agreed to rebuild the fire station, with estimates coming in just under $500,000.

Supervisors said the extra land will allow the fire department to meet septic tank standards and there is also room for future growth.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X