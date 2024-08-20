Caledonia volunteer fire station rebuilds after 2022 tornado
The price tag will be about $7,000.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another step is being taken to rebuild a Caledonia volunteer fire station.
Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted to purchase an acre of land next to Station 2 on Caledonia Steens Road.
The price tag will be about $7,000.
Crews were still clearing where the old building once stood.
It was destroyed by a tornado in November 2022.
This past April, supervisors agreed to rebuild the fire station, with estimates coming in just under $500,000.
Supervisors said the extra land will allow the fire department to meet septic tank standards and there is also room for future growth.