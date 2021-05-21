PONTOTOC COUNTY, MISS (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County high school senior is making a name for himself on the rodeo circuit. WCBI’s Allie Martin has more with the 18-year-old who is proof that hard work and determination make a big difference.

Every day, Clarke Gordon practices his favorite sport..

The 18-year-old homeschooler spends several hours each day on his horse, roping calves in a practice pen on his family’s property.

Clarke comes from a family of calf ropers. He developed an interest in the sport at a young age and won his first saddle at the age of seven.

“I would say, about the seventh, eighth grade, I started looking for more places to go competing, better my skills,” he said.

Clarke is gaining a reputation as a fierce competitor and a champion. Last year he and his partner were named senior team roping world champions at the “National Little Britches Rodeo Association Finals.” His skills have landed him a full scholarship to the University of West Alabama, where he will be on their rodeo team.

Clarke says he would not be able to pursue his dream, without the support and help from his family. His younger sister also competes in rodeos and helps Clarke with his practice runs.

“My family, every day, they go to work for me and my siblings to do what we love and that’s, every dollar we have we spend doing this because that’s what we love to do,” Clarke said.

John and Delese Gordon say the rodeo circuit has taught their son and daughter the value of hard work, discipline, and responsibility.

“He asked me when he was six, seven or eight, he said, Dad, what do you think God wants me to be? I said I don’t know son, what do you want to be? He said a professional calf roper. We’ve kind of stuck with the answer to that question, I told him, son, you do the work necessary, work hard and be willing to give it up if God wants you to, but until that day, stay focused, I believe God gives you passions and uses those passions. Clarke has proved over and over to have the work ethic and passion to get better at his chosen sport,” said Dad John Gordon.

Clarke has a busy summer ahead of him, in June he will be at state competition, in July three other contests and then in August, he is off to school on his scholarship.

Currently, Clarke is ranked number one in Mississippi for team roping and number two in the state for calf roping.