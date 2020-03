CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI)- Starting Tuesday Calhoun City will have a curfew in place amid coronavirus concerns.

The curfew will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. and it’ll last until 5 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Leaders are also implementing non-essential businesses to not allow any more than ten people at a time inside.

The curfew doesn’t apply to gas stations, banks, pharmacies, grocery stores, hardware stores, and it will not affect those who travel for work during these hours.