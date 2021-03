CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s been a shake-up at the City Hall in Calhoun City.

In a special meeting Monday night, the police chief was suspended without pay.

In an unrelated matter the same night, the Mayor resigned, and the city clerk resigned.

Chief LaTana Williams was charged with embezzlement earlier this month.

Ezra Conner was appointed Interim Chief.

The Mayor is on the job until the end of this month.

We’ll have more information on this situation as it becomes available.