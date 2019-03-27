Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department debuts app

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One area sheriff’s department launched a smart phone app where people can submit tips or see what’s going on in the county.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Facebook showing how to use the app.
The goal Sheriff Greg Pollan said is that this new tool will get helpful information out to those in Calhoun County.
You can look up inmates, sex offenders or submit a crime tip to the sheriff’s department.
The app is free to download on your Apple or Android devices.