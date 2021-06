CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man has been charged with eight counts of sexual battery.

Bond for 24-year-old Devante Brooks is set at one million dollars.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says deputies were alerted after a report was filed last week about a victim under the age of 15.

Pollan believes the alleged incidents happened over a period of time.

Brooks remains in the Calhoun County jail on a one million dollar bond.