Callaway clock tower chimes again on MUW campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the most iconic landmarks on Mississippi University for Women’s campus is chiming once again.

A series of micro-switches in the Callaway clock tower have been restored.

It’s unclear when the chimes stopped but they can now be heard across campus.

MUW said the equipment is sensitive and needs frequent adjustments.

“The Callaway clock tower is one of the most recognizable features of our campus and the city of Columbus. It’s important that the clock be accurate- and it is wonderful to hear the chimes again,” said President Nora Miller.

The structure was originally built in 1860 and underwent restorations in 1885 and 1993.