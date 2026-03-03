COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm and warm going through the next few days. Sun and clouds, for the win.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Calm again tonight. Temperatures will be comfortable, dropping into the middle 50s. There will be a few passing clouds overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Expecting another really great day! There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds for the middle of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mild overnight lows, again in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: A few extra clouds will be expected. An isolated chance for rain will be possible, not everyone will experience it. High temperatures will maintain in the lower 80s, with lows in the middle to upper 50s.