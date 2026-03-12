Calm end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calmer conditions will be sticking with us into the beginning of the weekend. Enjoy!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear night with some cold temperatures. Lows tonight will fall into the middle 30s. Bundle up if you have to get up early in the morning.

FRIDAY: After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s/lower 70s for the end of the week. There may be a few light, passing clouds, but mostly just a lot of sun! Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 40s.

SATURDAY: A great day to get outdoors! Afternoon high temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 70s. There will be a gradual increase of clouds into the evening. Comfortable overnight lows only drop into the middle 50s.