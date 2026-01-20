Calm for now but soggy later

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm conditions through Tuesday. Another front aids in bringing extra moisture through the end of the week and into the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds tonight will overall allow for calm conditions towards Tuesday morning. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s across NE MS and western AL. Widespread frost will be likely into the morning.

TUESDAY: After a COLD start to the day, temperatures will work into the upper 40s by the afternoon. There will be plenty of sun for another dry. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 20s overnight. Clouds will begin moving back North, with the shift in the wind.

WEDNESDAY: The morning will start will an increase in cloud coverage. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 50s by the afternoon ahead of the next cold front moving into the Deep South. This front will bring scattered showers through the afternoon and into Thursday.

Winter Weather Concerns –

Forecasting winter weather is a bit tricky. We have reached the point where our eyes are closely watching trends going through the next few days. As of right now, model guidance is highly agreeing that something will happen within the span of our weekend, anywhere from Friday to Sunday. The confidence in exact timing and type of precipitation is low. Stick with us throughout the week for more details on this potential event.