Calm, quiet, and comfortable

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The passing cold front brings much nicer conditions to northern Mississippi. Humidity levels falling will make it feel really nice to head outdoors. Temperatures stay on average for the next several days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Thanks to the front that went through earlier today, conditions tonight are going to start feeling really great. There will be a light northerly breeze, as temperatures fall into the low to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: On average temperatures will be continuing in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Cloud coverage will be lightly spread across the sky, allowing for plenty of sun. Conditions going through the evening will allow for high school football game goers to not soak through their clothing with sweat or with heavy showers. More temperatures in the middle 60s overnight.

WEEKEND: Upper 80s to lower 90s will be expected through the weekend for high temperatures. Sky will stay mostly clear, with a few random clouds possible. Low temperatures will maintain in the low to middle 60s.