Calmer and a little drier

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Getting a quick break from the rain as we go into the middle of the week. More showers and storms return for the end of the week and into the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers may continue through the evening, with clouds eventually becoming a bit more spread out. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: With the passing of a weak cold front, the winds will shift and drier conditions will work their way into NE MS. That boundary eventually stalling out will lock a lot of the moisture to our South. There is a light and isolated chance for rain Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will work back into the upper 80s. Overnight lows drop into the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry, hot, and mostly clear. High temperatures will hold in the upper 80s. Conditions will be dry, as the stationary front will keep moisture to our South for a while longer. Overnight and into Thursday morning, warm and moist air from the Gulf will push North. This will increase cloud coverage into Thursday morning.

END OF WEEK: Thursday begins the trend of increased moisture, with the northerly push of a warm front. This will bring in a PM chance for showers continuing over the next several days. Friday through the weekend and into next week, conditions will be hot and rainy. With muggy overnights.