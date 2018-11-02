Calm Weekend, but Severe Weather Comes Back

FRIDAY: We’ll have a mostly cloudy start to the day with a few more breaks developing as the day wears on. There is the chance of an afternoon shower or two but the odds of rain are just 20%. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with lows down to around 40.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: The region will be influenced by high pressure and that means more sunshine and warmer highs in the mid to upper 60s. Weather looks great for college football in Oxford and in Starkville.

SUNDAY: Look for a few afternoon and evening scattered showers, but overall things look calm. Highs stay in the upper 60s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour at 2 a.m. when standard time returns.

MONDAY: We’ll stay in the 70s with breezy winds. Look for showers and thunderstorms to push in Monday Evening and Overnight into Tuesday. Severe weather is expected in our area as the storm prediction center has issued an enhanced risk already. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but tornadoes and large hail are also possible with the strongest storms. We’ll continue to fine-tune the details on this through the weekend.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: It’s possible we’ll still be dealing with severe storms Tuesday Morning, but by Tuesday Night cooler weather will again filter in with a mix of sun and clouds through the week. Look for highs in the 60s with lows near 40.

Follow @wcbiweather on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat