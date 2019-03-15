Calmer Weather Rounds Out This Week.

TODAY: Cooler and dry. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few clouds today. but we see a good bit of sunshine as well. Northwest winds around 7-15 mph today with a few gusts around 20-25 mph. Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Lows in the 30s with a light north wind.

WEEKEND: Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with a good dose of sunshine. We will stay cool overnight, with lows in the 30s.

- Advertisement -

MON/TUE: Mostly sunny and remaining pleasant. Highs in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s. A few spots might flirt with freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: We will introduce a small chance for rain Wednesday, but it looks to be far from a washout. Highs in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Staying dry and a little bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.