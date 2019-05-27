Campground employee holding gun, kicks couple off property

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A viral video is circulating on social media showing an employee of Kampgrounds of America Inc. telling a couple to leave the Oktibbeha County Lake, while holding a gun.

Cellphone video taken Sunday shows when the couple and their dog were asked to leave the property.

You can see a woman wearing a KOA shirt with a gun telling them to leave because they didn’t have a reservation. The couple said they were told at the front office they did not need a reservation to be at the lake.

The woman eventually places the gun back in her pocket.

WCBI reached out to Kampgrounds of America who released the following statement:

“KOA Inc. is aware of the situation that occurred Sunday, May 26th at the KOA franchise in Starkville, Mississippi. KOA is currently looking into the matter and reaching out to all of the parties involved. Kampgrounds of America prides itself on providing a welcoming, safe environment for everyone to enjoy the outdoors.”

