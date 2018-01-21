Candlelight Vigil Held On Heels Of National March

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Pro life supporters took time this evening to pray for the unborn and to pray for an end to abortion in the United States.

Pro Life Mississippi sponsored the Candlelight Prayer Vigil in front of Tupelo City Hall. The annual event coincides with the upcoming anniversary of “Roe Versus Wade”, the Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in 1973.

Pastors and concerned citizens spent an hour praying, and encouraging people to stay involved in the efforts to end abortion.

“Abortion is primarily an issue of morality and our church”, said Tanya Britton of Pro Life Mississippi. “It is a church issue, we have politicized it, and you want to do everything you can to mitigate abortion and legislation does tend to do that, but we do need to try and change the hearts and minds of people.”

The Mississippi vigils coincide with the National March for Life in Washington DC.