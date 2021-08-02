Capital murder trial is continued due to COVID cases

LAMAR COUNTY, AL (WCBI) – The trial of a man accused of murdering his ex-wife has been continued.

Back in 2015, Brandon Sykes was charged with murder in the death of Keisha Turner after she went missing.

- Advertisement -

Investigators found Turner’s car burned in Lowndes County months after her disappearance. Her body was never found.

Although both the prosecution and defense made opening statements today, District Attorney Andrew Hamlin said the case has been continued.

“Last year, um, it was up for trial and it was continued then because of COVID and as we move forward, at this particular setting, we had several witnesses that are currently positive for COVID, and that caused reservations going forward. Because of that, the defense asked to continue the case and that was granted after a great amount of consideration by the court,” Hamlin said.

The court will be meeting again at a later time.