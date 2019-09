It appears a car and 18-wheeler were both traveling North when the two collided.

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)- Emergency officials responded to a car crash on hwy 45 alternate near the highway 82 exit around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

It appears a car and a 18-wheeler were both traveling north when the two collided.

- Advertisement -

Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lowndes County District 5 Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Police say at least one person was injured.

The crash is currently under investigation.