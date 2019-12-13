Career coach and students get behind the scenes look at furniture business

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of students at Houston High School got a glimpse of what it takes to have a career in furniture manufacturing.

As Houston High School’s Career Coach, Joy Deason helps students chart a course for life after graduation. She does that by leading students through assessments and offering valuable real-world advice.

Part of her role is to let students get a first-hand look at area businesses. That was the reason for a field trip to Franklin Furniture.

Deason brought three seniors and one junior to tour the business, which has been part of the community for 50 years.

“I think it’s very important for our students at Houston High School to get out into the business world and see what’s really going on out there,” said Deason.

That’s just what they did at Franklin Furniture. Students saw the furniture making process from start, with raw materials, to finish, as the product is ready for shipping to customers across the United States.

Students also talked with employees about their roles and had some time with Hassell Franklin, founder of the company.

“I’m hoping our students saw, for one thing that things we take for granted everyday, like furniture, are made here by people working hard, by people putting their talents to work and making a good living while doing it, feels like a family atmosphere too and that’s another thing,” said Deason.

The tour of Franklin Furniture gives the students a chance to get a glimpse behind the scenes at one of the largest and most established furniture manufacturers in the region.

It also gives Franklin Furniture an opportunity to recruit future employees.

“It would be a pipeline, hopefully, we can gain some new employees. If they can understand what life is all about and the future is all about, they can become involved and work toward career, specialist, then they will be an asset to the community, and an asset to themselves,” said Hassell Franklin.

Franklin encouraged the students to never be afraid of hard work, and sacrifice as a recipe for success.

Deason plans to take high school students on tours at other area businesses as word of the career coach program spreads.