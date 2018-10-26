‘Career Fair’ Gives Students A Look At Possible Careers

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Saltillo Elementary had an opportunity to talk with people representing a variety of jobs.

The school held its annual career fair and invited more than 30 people to visit with students.

There were first responders, electric company workers, judges, attorneys and many other professions represented.

Saltillo Elementary holds the career fair each October, as part of “Red Ribbon Week” as a way to teach young people the importance of making good choices.

“Part of that is to start looking ahead, at careers, setting some goals now to make good grades and to stay in school for as long as you can and make good choices, that’s why we have the career fair,” said Courtney Spencer, a counselor and organizer of the Career Fair.

“Most things they see patrol cars writing tickets, working wrecks, they don’t realize there’s other sides to that, even though that is the backbone of law enforcement, this gives them an opportunity to see some other jobs they could possibly have if they wanted to come work at the police department,” said Nathan Sheffield, a detective with the Tupelo Police Department.

This was the twelfth annual career fair for Saltillo Elementary.