Catholic School hosts annual “Pinwheels for Peace” in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of our youngest citizens are learning about living in a world of peace.

Annunciation Catholic School students planted their self-made “Pinwheels for Peace.”

This 12th annual event at ACS is to recognize International Day of Peace, which is this coming Saturday, September 21st.

187 students colored and shaped the pinwheels. They also wrote their thoughts or pictures about war and peace, tolerance, love, and living in harmony with others.

The International Day of Peace was created in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly.

