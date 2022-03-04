CBS 48 Hours: The Story of Ally Kostial

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The last time anyone saw Ally Kostial was on July 19th of 2019. She was leaving a bar in downtown Oxford, walking through the Square.

The next morning her body was found near Sardis Lake. She had been shot over and over.

According to CBS 48 Hours correspondent Michelle Miller, the Oxford police and MBI found answers at Ally’s apartment. Her reporting shows they discovered text messages on Ally’s Apple Watch.

Investigators looked at the on-again, off-again boyfriend.

One year later 24-year-old Brandon Theesfeld plead guilty to first-degree murder. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.

