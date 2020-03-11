CDC awarding more than $600 million to state, local health agencies

Mississippi has no known case of the coronavirus but will receive $5.8 million dollars for response efforts.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control is awarding more than $600 million to state and local health agencies.

Alabama, which also does not have a reported case, will receive $8.1 million.

CDC leaders said the money will help implement steps necessary to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus across the country.

32 people have been tested in Mississippi but the results were negative.

Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee have reported cases of the coronavirus.