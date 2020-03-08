Locals Celebrate International Women’s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sunday is International Women’s Day.

It’s a global celebration of social, economic, and political achievements of women.

James Brown once said “This a man’s world, but it wouldn’t be nothing without a woman or a girl.” Women in Columbus understand the important role they play in today’s society and believe there is more that can be achieved.

“I have woman power,” said Ashley Hayden-Shields.

Hayden-Shields said this is her favorite thing about herself.

“Women are so important because if it wasn’t for women we wouldn’t have the essentials and women make sure that everything runs smoothly,” said Hayden-Shields.

More than 24% of women make up national government leadership positions. From holding political positions to being a team player, and even being a mother– Women do it all.

Sydney Westmoreland said the woman who does it all in her life is her mom.

“My mom was there from the jump. She is still there today. I can call her for anything,” said Westmoreland.

Hayden-Shields has three sons. Her oldest son said she’s a super mom.

“She does a lot for us. She makes sure we have clothes shoes. She does a lot for us,” said Juvante Baldwin.

The theme for this year’s international women’s day is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.”

The women we spoke with believe there is more to achieve.

“Nowhere but up, that’s it. We just have to keep doing better in the future,” said Westmoreland.

To celebrate women’s history month, Mississippi University for Women is hosting the “Rightfully Hers” Exhibit showcasing the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment until the end of the month. The W happens to be the home to the first women’s college in the country.